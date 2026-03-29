'Came For MBA, Leaving After....': IIT Madras Student’s Wildlife Encounter In Campus Melts Internet - VIDEO

A student from Indian Institute of Technology Madras has gone viral after sharing a peaceful and unexpected wildlife interaction from inside the campus. The video, posted on Instagram by a student named Pallavi, captures her gently petting a deer roaming freely within the institute grounds, a moment that quickly melted hearts online.

“Came for MBA, leaving with deer friends”

In the now-popular clip, Pallavi is seen calmly standing beside the animal while softly petting it. The deer appears relaxed and comfortable around humans, reflecting the campus’s long-standing harmony between students and wildlife.

Sharing the moment, she captioned the video, “Came for MBA, leaving after making deer friends.” The lighthearted line resonated widely, drawing thousands of reactions and comments.

Social media reacts to the wholesome moment

Viewers were quick to express admiration and surprise at the unusual campus scene. Many described the interaction as peaceful and dreamlike, noting that such encounters are rare at most universities.

Comments ranged from awe to humour. Some users called the campus a “forest retreat with degrees,” while others joked about an “MBA with wildlife specialisation.” Several viewers said the clip perfectly captured an ideal student life surrounded by nature.

A campus where wildlife is part of daily life

Encounters like this are not unusual at IIT Madras. The expansive green campus borders the Guindy National Park, one of India’s few national parks located within a metropolitan city. Because of this unique location, spotted deer and blackbucks frequently roam across academic spaces, hostels, and walking paths.

Students and faculty often share sightings of animals moving freely across the grounds, highlighting the institute’s rare blend of urban education and ecological preservation.

Viral videos highlight nature–education balance

Earlier posts from the institute’s official social media accounts have showcased blackbucks and deer jogging along athletic tracks at the Manohar C. Wasta Stadium during early mornings. Such scenes have become symbolic of IIT Madras, a place where cutting-edge research coexists with thriving biodiversity.

The campus serves as an example of how educational institutions can grow while protecting natural habitats, reminding students and visitors of their shared responsibility toward conservation.