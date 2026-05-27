'Came For AC Servicing, Stayed...': Delhi Woman Moved After Technicians Pause Work For Her Art - VIDEO

A woman from Delhi was left emotional after two AC technicians visiting her home for a routine service unexpectedly took time to admire her paintings and handmade artwork, turning an ordinary repair appointment into a wholesome viral moment.

The heartwarming clip was shared by content creator Mehak Vithal, who often posts videos of her paintings, DIY creations, and artistic projects on Instagram. What caught social media users’ attention was not just the artwork itself, but the technicians’ quiet and genuine reaction to it.

Technicians turn service visit into an unplanned art appreciation moment

In the now-viral video, one of the technicians can be seen moving around the room while working on the air conditioner before gradually noticing the paintings displayed around the house. Instead of briefly glancing at them, he paused to observe the pieces carefully.

Soon, the second technician joined him, and the two began looking through the artwork with visible curiosity. Some pieces were even picked up and examined closely, as though they were browsing through an art gallery rather than carrying out a regular service job.

The silent admiration and attention to detail stood out online, with viewers praising the sincerity of the interaction.

“They didn’t just fix my AC”

Sharing the clip, Mehak expressed how deeply the moment touched her. She wrote, “They didn’t just fix my AC, made my day as well Such wholesome and genuine reactions, my heart is so full right now.”

Her caption resonated with many social media users, who flooded the comments section with emotional responses and appreciation for the technicians’ behaviour.

Internet calls the moment “pure” and “relatable”

The video quickly gained traction online, with many users saying the interaction reflected how meaningful small gestures from strangers can feel.

Several commenters suggested that the technicians’ interest in the paintings felt especially relatable, with some wondering whether they may have once enjoyed creative hobbies themselves before life became too busy with responsibilities and work.

Others pointed out that genuine appreciation often carries more emotional weight than expensive compliments or grand displays of praise. Many described the clip as a reminder that art can connect people regardless of profession or background.