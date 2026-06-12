'Bulldozer Baraat': UP Groom Enters Wedding Sitting On Dozer & Smoking Cigarettes; Lands In Trouble With Police After Video Goes Viral - WATCH

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district has grabbed widespread attention after a groom chose an unconventional mode of transport for his wedding procession. Instead of arriving on a horse or in a luxury vehicle, the groom rode to his wedding on a bulldozer, creating a spectacle that quickly went viral on social media.

Unique wedding entry draws crowds and cameras

The incident reportedly took place in Umri Kala village, where groom Osman decided to make his baraat stand out by using a JCB machine. Videos circulating online show the groom and several members of the wedding party riding atop the heavy construction vehicle while music played in the background.

Many guests were seen dancing enthusiastically on the moving bulldozer, turning the machine into a makeshift dance platform. The unusual wedding entry attracted significant attention both on the streets and across social media platforms.

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Viral video sparks debate online

As clips of the procession spread online, social media users shared mixed reactions. Some viewers found the creative wedding entry entertaining and praised the groom for trying something different. Others raised concerns about road safety and questioned the wisdom of using construction equipment for a public celebration.

The video gained further traction after being shared by popular social media accounts, leading to widespread discussion about safety during wedding processions.

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Police take action over traffic rule violations

After the footage came to the attention of authorities, local police initiated action against those involved. Officials reportedly found that traffic regulations had been violated during the procession and subsequently issued a challan against the vehicle.

Authorities emphasised that while weddings are occasions for celebration, public safety cannot be ignored. Police often caution people against using heavy machinery for recreational purposes or performing risky stunts on public roads.

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Internet remains divided

The viral incident has left the internet split. While some users believe the police action was justified because of the apparent traffic violations, others feel authorities should have shown leniency given the festive nature of the occasion.