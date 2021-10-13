BTS's Jimin Oppa turns 26: Fans flood Twitter with adorable birthday messages

Chocolate boy Park Ji-min, better known by his mononym Jimin, celebrates his 26th birthday today. He was born on October 13, 1995.

Jimin who is a singer, songwriter, and dancer from South Korea made his debut as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013, under the Big Hit Entertainment record company. Jimin went to Hodong Elementary School and Yonsan Middle School in Busan as a child, after which he went to Just Dance Academy in middle school to learn the famous dance forms, popping and locking. He studied contemporary dance at Busan High School of Arts and was a top student in the modern dance department prior to becoming a trainee.Jimin transferred to Korean Arts High School in 2012 after passing the auditions, and graduated in 2014.

He received his bachelor's degree in Broadcasting and Entertainment from Global Cyber University in August 2020. The BTS star is pursuing his Master's in Business Administration in Advertising and Media at Hanyang Cyber University as of 2021.

As the world celebrates Jimin's birthday today, fans have taken to Twitter to pay their tribute to the young singer who knows best to steal hearts.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 02:17 PM IST