BTS ARMY trend #Scammys on Twitter as they express discontent despite Grammy nomination ;here's why

The well known South Korean boy band BTS scored just a single nomination to the Grammy Awards for the category of Best Pop Duo or Group Performance. Also that the BTS got just one chance to make a stage appearance. Having noted this, fans have called the award nominations as 'scammys' and flooded the social media with discontent.

'The Pop superstars who made history as the longest-running No 1 act on the Billboards music charts for their huge commercial hit 'Butter', scored just one nod, once again less than expected. On considering the popularity of their song 'Butter', the boys were expected to bag top honours including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The snub didn't go down too well with their global fandom - ARMY.'

Have a look at a few reactions here:

In my opinion! BTS should not attend grammy's 😡 coz Grammy needs BTS more than bts needs grammy ! And Grammy use BTS just for publicity! BTS IS BEST ITSELF! AND DESERVE TO BE NOMINATED IN MORE THAN 1 CATEGORY! WHY SO MUCH DISCRIMINATION WITH BTS EVERYTIME???😡😡😡#scammy — Ankitae⁷⚪ (@kimankitaee_bts) November 23, 2021

Fans were much disappointed to see their ideals get just one nomination at Grammys thus taking to Twitter to trend 'Scammys'. On social media, BTS Army has slammed the biggest award in the music industry for snubbing their favorite band in top categories.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:01 PM IST