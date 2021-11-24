e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021India records 9,283 new COVID-19 cases, 437 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 02:41 PM IST

BTS ARMY trend #Scammys on Twitter as they express discontent despite Grammy nomination ;here's why

BTS Army recently took to social media, expressing their discontent on how their sensations were treated during the Grammy Award Nominations broadcast.
FPJ Web Desk
BTS | Twitter

BTS | Twitter

Advertisement

The well known South Korean boy band BTS scored just a single nomination to the Grammy Awards for the category of Best Pop Duo or Group Performance. Also that the BTS got just one chance to make a stage appearance. Having noted this, fans have called the award nominations as 'scammys' and flooded the social media with discontent.

'The Pop superstars who made history as the longest-running No 1 act on the Billboards music charts for their huge commercial hit 'Butter', scored just one nod, once again less than expected. On considering the popularity of their song 'Butter', the boys were expected to bag top honours including Song of the Year and Record of the Year. The snub didn't go down too well with their global fandom - ARMY.'

Have a look at a few reactions here:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Fans were much disappointed to see their ideals get just one nomination at Grammys thus taking to Twitter to trend 'Scammys'. On social media, BTS Army has slammed the biggest award in the music industry for snubbing their favorite band in top categories.

ALSO READ

Who is Arooj Aftab? Pakistani singer who sang for Meghna Gulzar's 'Talvar' earns two Grammy... Who is Arooj Aftab? Pakistani singer who sang for Meghna Gulzar's 'Talvar' earns two Grammy...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 01:01 PM IST
Advertisement