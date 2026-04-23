'Bro Won Lottery In Washing Machine': Man Finds Stacks Of Cash Stuffed Inside Second-Hand Dryer He Purchased - VIDEO

A strange story involving a second-hand household appliance has taken social media by storm, leaving users amused, curious and deeply sceptical at the same time. The viral incident revolves around a man who purchased a pre-owned Samsung dryer through Facebook Marketplace, only to allegedly discover a surprising secret concealed inside the machine.

A routine purchase that went wrong

According to a widely shared post circulating on X, the buyer bought the used dryer expecting a functional appliance at a bargain price. Initially, everything appeared normal, but problems began soon after the machine was installed at home.

The dryer reportedly failed to dry clothes properly, prompting the new owner to reach out to the seller for assistance. Instead of offering help, the seller allegedly blocked the buyer, cutting off all communication and leaving the customer frustrated.

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Repair attempt leads to shocking discovery

With the appliance unusable, the buyer decided to call a technician to inspect the malfunction. When the dryer was opened for repairs, the technician allegedly discovered bundles of cash packed tightly inside the machine, reportedly filling it from top to bottom.

The hidden stash, according to viral claims, explained why the dryer could not function normally. However, alternate versions of the story also surfaced online, suggesting that the buyer himself, not a repair professional, found the money while investigating the issue.

The conflicting details only fuelled online debate as the video continued to spread across platforms.

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Internet reacts: From jackpot jokes to doubts

As the story gained momentum, social media users flooded comment sections with humorous reactions and disbelief.

One user joked, “I’ll be back, I’m off to search the marketplace.”

Another wrote, “He came out a lot better off than if he had asked for his money back on the car. Good thing that person blocked him. Maybe he’ll see the post on x and realize the mistake he made.”

Offering playful advice, a third commenter added, “You made a jackpot. Thanks to Facebook Marketplace. My advise to my fellow people out there, Do not try it at home it might not work for you.”

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One sceptical viewer asked, “I don’t even understand why they someone would post this video ?? Like why?? Get your money and enjoy quietly.”

Another comment analysed the situation more critically: “i’m not sure what’s more impressive, the fact that your post has multiple layers or that you managed to decorate each one separately.”

Doubts about authenticity also emerged, with one user pointing out technical inconsistencies: “Amazing how all those dollar bills somehow made it through tiny slots in the filter that are way too small for a dollar bill to fit through. Definitely not staged for clicks.”