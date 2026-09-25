British Tourists Choose Auto-Rickshaw For Spiti Valley Road Trip, Internet Loves Their Adventure - VIDEO |

A rather unusual road trip through Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley has caught the attention of social media users after two British tourists were spotted travelling through the rugged region in an auto-rickshaw.

The tourists, who hail from England, were travelling through the challenging Himalayan terrain when they crossed paths with Indian content creator Vishal. The encounter took place on the road between Tabo and Kaza, where Vishal stopped to speak with the pair and learn more about their journey.

Foreign Travellers Choose An Unusual Ride

Vishal, who describes himself as a solo traveller, shared a video of the interaction on his Instagram account, Vishal Express. According to his caption, he was travelling from Tabo to Kaza when he noticed the two foreign tourists making their way through Spiti in an auto.

“I was travelling from Tabo to Kaza when I met two foreign travellers on the way,” Vishal said in the caption of his Instagram post.

Travelling through Spiti Valley can be demanding because of its rocky mountain roads, high altitude and remote terrain. While motorcycles and cars are common choices among tourists exploring the region, the British duo opted for an auto-rickshaw, making their journey stand out even more.

'No Less Than An Adventure'

The tourists appeared enthusiastic about their road trip as they navigated the dramatic landscape in the three-wheeler. Their unusual choice of transport left Vishal impressed, particularly given the demanding conditions along the route.

“After a little conversation, I learned that their journey is no less than an adventure,” he wrote.

Vishal also reflected on the chance encounter and the people he meets while travelling.

“Sometimes the beauty of a journey lies not in the destination, but in the people we meet along the way,” he added.

Video Goes Viral On Social Media

The interaction quickly attracted attention online, with viewers fascinated by the sight of British tourists taking an auto-rickshaw through Spiti Valley.

The video shared by Vishal Express has since gone viral, with social media users reacting to the tourists' unconventional Himalayan road trip. The clip has also highlighted the adventurous ways in which travellers choose to experience Spiti, a destination known for its stark landscapes, mountain roads and remote villages.