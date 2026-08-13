Breathtaking! Spain Goes Dark During Total Solar Eclipse Captured By People; Viral Celestial Visuals Mesmarise Netizens - WATCH

Europe witnessed a spectacular celestial event on Wednesday as a total solar eclipse crossed parts of the continent, plunging areas of Iceland and Spain into brief darkness and drawing crowds of skywatchers into open spaces.

The August 12 eclipse marked Europe’s first total solar eclipse in 27 years, with the Moon passing directly between Earth and the Sun and completely obscuring the solar disc along a narrow path of totality. The path stretched roughly 290–300 kilometres wide as the Moon’s shadow moved across the region.

For those inside the path of totality, daylight rapidly gave way to darkness. The Sun’s glowing corona became visible around the black silhouette of the Moon, creating the dramatic “ring” effect that makes total solar eclipses so extraordinary.

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Crowds cheer as daylight turns to darkness

In Spain, thousands of spectators gathered in rural areas, parks and other open spaces, many equipped with cameras and approved eclipse-viewing glasses. As totality arrived, crowds erupted in cheers and applause as the sky darkened in the middle of the day.

The experience was particularly striking in northern Spain, where the eclipse passed across several regions before reaching the Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands. Totality lasted only briefly, with the maximum duration in parts of Spain reaching around 1 minute and 48 seconds.

The sudden transformation from daylight to darkness left spectators describing the event as magical, emotional and almost otherworldly.

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Viral eclipse videos flood social media

Images and videos of the eclipse quickly spread across social media, capturing everything from cheering crowds to the darkened Spanish landscape.

One widely shared post highlighted an extraordinary view from Castrojeriz, where the eclipsed Sun appeared above fields of sunflowers.

“Breathtaking solar eclipse over sunflower fields in Castrojeriz, Spain.”

The scene was shared widely online, with the bright solar corona contrasting against the darkened sky and rural landscape.

Another viral post from Tarragona captured the dramatic arrival of totality.

“Spain just went dark in the middle of the day. Total solar eclipse. Absolutely unreal.”

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The post was accompanied by footage showing the daylight fading as the Moon moved completely across the Sun.

A third reaction summed up the sense of disbelief surrounding the spectacle:

“dude is this literally the most epic thing god's ever done or what...”

A moment many called once in a lifetime

For spectators who witnessed totality, the eclipse was more than simply an astronomical event. The sudden darkness, appearance of the solar corona and reaction of the surrounding crowds created a powerful shared experience.

In Spain, the event was especially historic. The country had not experienced a total solar eclipse on its mainland since 1912, making Wednesday’s spectacle the first in more than a century.