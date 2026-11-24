Brazil: Golden Retriever Pup Saves 2-Year-Old Girl From Drowning In Pool - WATCH |

A golden retriever has been hailed as a hero after it helped save a two-year-old girl from drowning in a swimming pool in Brazil. Dramatic footage of the incident shows the dog rushing towards the toddler as she struggles to stay afloat, keeping her above water until family members arrive to rescue them.

The incident reportedly took place in Cuiabá, in central-west Brazil, while the family was visiting relatives. The video captures the little girl, identified as Maite, entering the swimming pool alone before losing her balance and falling into the water.

Golden Retriever Tereza Keeps Toddler Afloat

As Maite struggled in the pool, the family's golden retriever, Tereza, quickly moved towards her. The toddler managed to hold on to the dog as it stayed beside her, helping her remain afloat and preventing her from sinking further.

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Two female relatives noticed what was happening and rushed to the swimming pool. They jumped into the water and pulled both the child and the dog out safely, bringing the frightening situation to an end.

Mother Shares Video, Warns Parents About Pool Safety

According to The Sun UK, Maite's mother, Gladissa, later explained that the incident happened during a family visit to her sister-in-law's house, where Tereza lives. She had briefly stepped away to get a slice of cake, while her older daughter had gone to fetch the dog's bathtub.

Within those few moments, Maite entered the pool without anyone accompanying her. According to her mother, the child had been in the water before but was never allowed to swim alone.

“She always waits for someone to get in with her,” Gladissa said, explaining that her daughter had entered the pool innocently, believing she was going to dive in.

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The mother shared the footage to highlight how quickly accidents can happen around swimming pools and to urge parents to remain vigilant, even when children are around familiar surroundings.

“In two seconds, a tragedy can happen,” she said, expressing gratitude that her daughters and family were safe. She also praised Tereza for her remarkable instinct, crediting the dog with helping save her child's life.

Hero Dog's Actions Leave Internet Amazed

Following the incident, Gladissa also shared another video showing Maite happily spending time with Tereza, the dog that helped protect her during the frightening moment.

The footage has drawn attention to the importance of pool safety for young children, while Tereza's actions have earned her praise as a four-legged hero.