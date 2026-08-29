'Brainstorming On Ways To Kill': Police Step In After Students' 'Dog-Hate' Group Chats At IIT Hyderabad Go Viral

Police Step In After 'Dog-Hate' Chats At IIT Hyderabad Go Viral | X

A social media storm has erupted over alleged WhatsApp conversations among students of the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT-H), with screenshots purportedly showing discussions about harming or killing dogs on the sprawling campus. The controversy has now drawn the attention of Hyderabad City Police.

The allegations were brought into the spotlight by X user Susruthi Vempathi, who tagged IIT Hyderabad in a post questioning how students at a premier institute could allegedly be involved in discussions targeting campus dogs.

‘Brainstorm on different ways to kill campus dogs’

“Ok this is @IITHyderabad! A premier institute where students get seats through merit and what do they do after joining college?” Vempathi wrote.

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She alleged that students had created “dog hating groups on WhatsApp” and were “brainstorming on different ways to kill its campus dogs”, sharing screenshots that she said were from the chats.

“Don’t they know that killing dogs is a crime? The worst part is there are Phd level students who are driving this hate,” she wrote.

Vempathi also linked the allegations to the recent death of a campus dog named Wolfy, claiming that the animal died under “mysterious circumstances” around two to three days before her post.

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Claims of starvation, broken bowls and harassment

According to Vempathi, IIT Hyderabad's 576-acre campus is home to around 200 dogs, while only four feeding zones have been designated, all at the “fag end” of the campus.

She claimed the arrangement could leave dogs struggling to reach food because of their territorial behaviour, potentially contributing to starvation.

A separate social media post amplified the controversy, alleging that students were discussing feeding dogs toxic substances including “onions, xylitol, coffee, and chocolates”.

The user further alleged that water bowls were being broken, dogs were beaten “to the point of fractures”, and students caring for the animals were facing harassment and even hostel termination.

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These claims have not been independently established, and the screenshots' authenticity and context would need to be verified.

Police take note

The controversy escalated after Hyderabad City Police responded to Vempathi’s viral post and tagged SP Sangareddy, signalling that the allegations had come to the attention of law enforcement.

Vempathi urged IIT Hyderabad to take action, asking, “So what is your next plan of action @IITHyderabad? Would you be actioning on all the above points?”

Calling for greater awareness, she added: “Human welfare and animal welfare go hand in hand!”

The episode has sparked renewed debate over how large residential campuses can manage stray-dog populations while protecting both students and animals, and whether allegations of cruelty and harassment require a formal investigation.