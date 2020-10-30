BoycottFortis trends on Twitter after 21-year-old patient raped by Gurugram hospital staffer inside ICU

A 21-year-old tuberculosis patient, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fortis Hospital in Gurugram's Sector 44, was allegedly raped by a hospital staffer.

An FIR was registered in the Sushant Lok police station after she complained to her father on gaining consciousness six days later.

She was admitted to the hospital on October 21. She attained consciousness on October 27 and complained through gestures to her father that she was abused by a man named Vikas.

After receiving the complaint, the police tried to get her statement but the doctors said that she is not in a condition to speak. "A board of doctors from the civil hospital had conducted a medical investigation on Wednesday and police protection has been provided to the patient in the hospital," Police Commissioner KK Rao told Times Now.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the police has identified the accused and questioned the staff working at the ward. The probe has revealed that the accused is not part of the medical staff and was hired through outsourcing.

On Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took suo motu cognisance of the matter and had sought a detailed report from the police and the hospital management. A team of the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) will also soon visit the hospital.

"It was a shocking incident which took place inside the hospital premises. A team of the HSCW will soon visit the spot and will talk to the family members of the victim. As the victim is still on ventilator we wish her speedy recovery," Preeti Bhardwaj, vice-chairperson of HSCW told IANS over the phone. "The commission is very concerned about the incident and the safety and security of women," she added.

"We have written to the Gurugram police commissioner to complete the investigations into the matter on time being manner and prescribed guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs of completing probes in two months in cases of sexual assault," Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, #BoycottFortis began trending on Twitter on Friday. "Patients are not safe now even in hospital. Why type of mentality these criminals carry? They dont even spare even a patient for their lust. This is big security lapse on the hospital part as well #BoycottFortis (sic)," tweeted BJP MLA Dinesh Chaudhary.

