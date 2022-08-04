'Boycott Alia Bhatt' trends on Twitter ahead of Darlings release

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Post boycotting Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, Twitterati are now boycotting Alia Bhatt for showing domestic violence against men in her next movie Darlings. The film will be releasing on August 5 on Netflix.

Apart from being the protagonist, for the first time, she will be marking her debut as a producer. The actress has co-produced the movie with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The movie also has Vijay Verma, Shefali Shah, and Roshan Matthew in lead roles.

The outrage on Twitter has come as some of the scenes show Bhatt's character torturing her on-screen hubby Vijay Varma.

Alia Bhatt not only acted in #Darlings, she produced it.



She produced a movie which makes entertainment out of torture of men by women.#BoycottAliaBhatt#BoycottDarlingshttps://t.co/FJYzMR7XnL — Priya Sharma (@PriyaScifi) August 2, 2022

#BoycottAliaBhatt who is endorsing DV on Men.



Imagine if the genders were reversed! pic.twitter.com/OK4EDAe3pS — Catachi (@itachi_senpai1) August 3, 2022

Another one spoke about how patriarchy has been coming back like cancer and metastasizing in court judgements.

“Meanwhile Alia Bhatt produces and acts in #Darlings endorsing Assault on Domestic Violence on Husbands while the nation stays mum. This whole Victimhood is a charade", wrote another Twitter user.