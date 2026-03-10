BLACKPINK’s Lisa Meets Viral Baby Monkey Punch at Japan Zoo; Fans Can’t Get Enough

Travelling often leads to unexpected and heartwarming moments, and for Lisa of BLACKPINK, a recent visit to Japan turned into one such unforgettable experience. During her trip, the K-pop star made a special stop at Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba Prefecture to meet Punch, a baby monkey who has become an internet sensation.

The heartwarming story of Punch

Punch, a young Japanese macaque born in July 2025, faced a difficult start to life. Shortly after birth, he was abandoned by his mother, possibly due to complications during delivery amid an intense summer heatwave. Without maternal care, Punch initially struggled to adjust within the zoo’s troop living in the “monkey mountain” enclosure.

Early videos shared by the zoo showed the tiny macaque often being pushed away by older monkeys and spending long periods by himself. Concerned zookeepers stepped in to provide comfort and enrichment, eventually giving him a plush toy to keep him company.

Lisa’s surprise visit

During her visit to the zoo, Lisa decided to meet the viral little star in person. The singer brought along another stuffed toy and held it up for Punch while filming the encounter. She later shared the adorable moment with fans through her Instagram Stories.

The images showed Punch calmly sitting in his enclosure with his beloved plush friend nearby, making the interaction even more endearing for fans who already follow his journey online.

Internet fame brings crowds to the Zoo

Punch’s popularity has had a major impact on visitor numbers at Ichikawa City Zoo. Weekend attendance has surged dramatically, with thousands of people arriving just to see the baby macaque.

On particularly busy days, the zoo has welcomed around 8,000 visitors, more than twice the number recorded during the same period the previous year. At one point, the crowd grew so large that entry restrictions had to be introduced to maintain safety and manage the flow of visitors.

Slowly learning to belong

Over time, Punch has begun to adapt to life among the troop. Recent videos show him climbing on other monkeys, being groomed, and even receiving gentle hugs from adult macaques, encouraging signs that he is gradually forming bonds and learning social behaviour.

Punch’s story has also influenced retail trends. The plush toy that accompanies him has seen a noticeable increase in demand in several countries, including Japan, the United States and South Korea, as fans try to buy the same toy seen in viral clips.