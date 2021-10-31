BJP spokesperson gets hilariously trolled for comparing Banaras to Paris in a viral picture

As Indians, whenever we find a place very tidy, very beautiful, we often appreciate it by saying that it doesn't look like India at all. While this is meant to be a compliment, it isn't one actually.

Recently, State Spokesperson of BJP Gaurav Goel shared one such tweet which went viral receiving a mix of trolling and sarcasm.

Sharing a picture from Banaras, Goel wrote, "This is not Paris, this is Banaras."

However, many were upset at the idea that in order to call Banaras beautiful, one has to equate it to Paris. Others could not find any resemblance between the two. Thus, began the trolling.

One journalist wrote, "It doesn’t look like Paris. And doesn’t even have to look like Paris. Banaras or for that matter any city in India needs to be clean, organised and beautiful. That’s why we pay taxes."

One Twitter user wrote, "Lol this isn’t what Paris looks like from any angle."

Another wrote, "From which angle does this resemble Paris??.. please enlighten me.

Here's how others are reacting. Have a look.

