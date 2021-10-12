BJP candidate secures one vote in Tamil Nadu local body poll while family has five members; gets trolled on social media

BJP candidate D.Karthik who contested the recently held local body poll in Tamil Nadu got only one vote. This became the subject of jokes on social media as there are five members in his family. This indicates that even his family members didn't vote for him.

The candidate had contested for the post of a ward member in Periyanaickenpalayam union in Coimbatore district, reported The New Indian Express.

The news soon went viral on social media along with#Single_Vote_BJP trending on Twitter.

Writer and activist Meena Kandasamy tweeted saying, "BJP candidate gets only one vote in local body elections. Proud of the four other voters in his household who decided to vote for others."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One Ashok Kumar of INC noted, "Five members is his family and this BJP candidate who contested for ward member post got one single vote in Coimbatore! This is how Tamil Nadu handles BJP."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Many others are also joining in the trend making hilarious tweets about the scenario.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The local body polls in the state were held on October 6 and 9. In all, 79,433 candidates had contested the polls for 27,003 posts.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 06:18 PM IST