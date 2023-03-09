Bizarre video! Not cats and dogs, it's raining WORMS in Beijing; residents asked to carry umbrellas to street | Twitter: The Rio Times

A rain of worms flooded Beijing this week, according to videos shared online. Following the case, some reports claim that the Chinese city will now see its people carry umbrellas to the street to avoid being hit by the bizarre rain storm.

WATCH VIDEO:

'Rain of worms' floods Beijing



A "rain of worms" flooded Beijing this week, according to videos posted on social networks. In the images, it is possible to see the "animals" covering streets and vehicles. pic.twitter.com/V2uaX6Oowk — The Rio Times (@TheRioTimes) March 8, 2023

Beijing residents were told it was recommended to leave their home with umbrellas, while Chinese authorities are yet to reveal a reason behind the strange phenomenon, reported Daily Star.

Are they real worms or something else? Some say that the 'worms' could be the poplar flowers which are often confused with caterpillars and other worm-like creatures. Another theory signs the bizarre phenomenon with the beginning of the apocalypse. “As the temperature begins to warm and the ground begins to thaw, earthworms appear heralding the return of the robin, giving rise to the full moon in March, called the Worm Moon,” reads the Farmer’s Almanac.

The Scientific Journal of the Mother Nature Network hints that such incidents with animals occur after a storm wherein bugs are swept up kilometers by a strong wind or a whirlpool.