Bizarre! Three Sisters From Uttar Pradesh Marry Same Man, Viral Temple Wedding Sparks Massive Debate Online

A unique wedding from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district has captured widespread attention online after three biological sisters married the same man in a temple ceremony. The unusual marriage has triggered intense discussions across social media, with reactions ranging from support and curiosity to criticism over its legality.

The wedding reportedly took place on July 17 at the Chamunda Mata Temple, where sisters Saroj (20), Savitri (19), and Santosh (18) exchanged vows with Vikas, a cameraman who had been working with them for several months.

A video from the ceremony has since gone viral, drawing millions of views and sparking conversations about personal choice, tradition, and the law.

Temple ceremony conducted according to Hindu rituals

The wedding ceremony followed several traditional Hindu customs. In the viral footage, Vikas is seen performing rituals alongside the three sisters, who were dressed in sarees with their heads covered.

The ceremony included the application of sindoor to each bride and the saat phere (seven sacred rounds) around the holy fire. Interestingly, the wedding appeared to be a private affair, attended only by the priest, with no visible presence of relatives or friends from either family.

Why the sisters chose to marry the same man

The three sisters, who are social media content creators from Dhauriya village in Hasanpur, explained that their decision was driven by an emotional bond they did not want to lose after marriage.

According to Saroj, the eldest sister, the thought of marrying different men and living apart was unbearable.

"When we realised that marriage would separate us, we even thought of ending our lives. Later, we decided that instead of dying, we would stay together and marry one man. We are all adults and took this decision willingly."

The sisters said they had spent their entire lives together and wanted to continue living under the same roof.

How Vikas became their groom

Vikas revealed that he had been working as the sisters' cameraman for around six months. During that period, he frequently appeared as their on-screen husband in the social media videos they produced.

He said the sisters repeatedly expressed their fear of being separated after marriage, eventually proposing the idea of marrying him.

Speaking about his decision, Vikas said, "They repeatedly told me they did not want to live separately after marriage. I respected their emotions and agreed to marry them because I wanted them to stay together. We have taken this decision with mutual consent and hope people will respect our choice."

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Internet reacts with memes, questions and support

As clips from the wedding spread across social media platforms, users shared mixed opinions.

Some responded with humour.

"Boys be like – Idhar ek nahi mil rahi, aur bhai package deal leke ghum raha hai!"

Several users defended the adults' right to make personal choices.

"Aree to krne do na unki marji hai unke nije zindagi me apko kyu intrest ho rha hi etna."

"Why not if it is consensual, but it would require a contract."

Meanwhile, another user highlighted, "As per the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, polygamy is illegal for Hindus."

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Legal position on such marriages

Under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, a Hindu marriage is generally considered valid only if neither party has a living spouse at the time of marriage. This means polygamy and polyandry are not legally recognised for Hindus in India, and entering into another marriage while a legally valid marriage already exists can attract legal consequences under Indian law.

Although the ceremony has gone viral online, there has been no official confirmation regarding the legal status or registration of the marriage.

Sisters defend their decision with reference to mythology

Following the online criticism, the sisters released another video defending their choice. Referring to stories from Hindu mythology, they argued that historical examples of multiple spouses have existed for centuries.

They said, "King Dasharatha had three queens. Was that an insult then?"

Their statement further fuelled debate, with some viewing it as a matter of personal freedom while others argued that mythology and modern law cannot be equated.