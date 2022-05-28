Bizarre! Irish man loses memory 10 minutes after having sex with wife | Photo: Pexels

Limerick, Ireland: In a bizarre incident, a 66-year-old Irish man was rushed to a hospital with short-term amnesia after having sex with his wife.

The anomalous case was analysed in the May issue of the Irish Medical Journal, published Wednesday, and doctors explained that gender was the trigger for short-term amnesia-formally known as Transient Global Amnesia (TGA).

The Mayo Clinic defines TGA as "an episode of sudden transient global amnesia that is not caused by more common neuropathy such as epilepsy or stroke".

In the case of this Irish man, the medical journal reported that he lost his short-term memory within 10 minutes of sexual intercourse.

After their sexual intercourse, the man took notice of the date on his mobile phone and he 'suddenly turned distressed that he had forgotten his wedding anniversary the day before.' Although the man had celebrated the special occasion the previous evening, he had no clue about it.

"He repetitively questioned his wife and daughter over the events of that morning and the previous day," according to the journal.

A rare condition like this usually affects people between the ages of 50 and 70 and has the ability to "just disappear" from recent events. Some people who are experiencing TGA may not remember what happened a year ago. Affected people usually regain their memory within a few hours.

In this case, the subject's long-term memory was not compromised, and was able to provide his name, age, and other basic background information.