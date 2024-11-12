 Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes In Nude Ceremony At Jamaican Wedding Venue
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralBizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes In Nude Ceremony At Jamaican Wedding Venue

Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes In Nude Ceremony At Jamaican Wedding Venue

The nude wedding took place on the very special Valentine's Day in 2003. Since then, the Hedonism III Resort in Jamaica is known for hosting the unusual wedding ceremony, where not only couple skipped their dresses but also their guests did. Also referred to as "naked marriages", couple opting to go for nude wedding ditch gracious wedding gowns and expensive suits.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Wedding/Representative image | Canva

No wedding gown, no formal white blazer, 29 couples got married at a nude ceremony held at a resort in Jamaica. It was a one-hour-long wedding where the bride and the groom kept off their clothes and embraced nudity. The function was not only carried out on one single day, but the resort hosted the bizarre nude celebration for 3 days straight.

Nude wedding at Jamaican resort

The nude wedding took place on the very special Valentine's Day in 2003. Since then, the Hedonism III Resort in Jamaica is known for hosting the unusual wedding ceremony, where not only couple skipped their dresses but also their guests did.

The wedding venue was a beachfront lawn where couples and their invitees were all nude. They married without clothes suggesting to go through a more open and liberated experience.

FPJ Shorts
Bitcoin Price Touches Record High, Looms Around $90,000; Elon Musk's Tesla Skyrockets After Trump Frenzy
Bitcoin Price Touches Record High, Looms Around $90,000; Elon Musk's Tesla Skyrockets After Trump Frenzy
Himansh Kohli Flaunts Fiancé's Initials At Mehendi Ceremony, Dances Ahead Of Temple Wedding In Delhi (PHOTOS)
Himansh Kohli Flaunts Fiancé's Initials At Mehendi Ceremony, Dances Ahead Of Temple Wedding In Delhi (PHOTOS)
Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes In Nude Ceremony At Jamaican Wedding Venue
Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes In Nude Ceremony At Jamaican Wedding Venue
Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His National Security Advisor
Who Is Mike Waltz? Know All About China Critic & US President-Elect Donald Trump's Choice For His National Security Advisor

29 couples from diverse backgrounds

Carried out by the Reverend Frank Servacio of the Universal Life Church Florida, it comprised of couples from diverse backgrounds. According to reports, the ceremony included brides and grooms native to Russia, a Native American, Canadian citizen, and one belonging from the Crow tribe community among others.

The mass nude wedding which originally took the internet by storm during the respective year, has once again caught the attention of social media users.

Also referred to as "naked marriages", couple opting to go for nude wedding ditch gracious wedding gowns and expensive suits. Instead of donning luxury designer costumes on their special day, the brides and groom commit themselves to nudist lifestyle to participate in their wedding rituals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes In Nude Ceremony At Jamaican Wedding Venue

Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes In Nude Ceremony At Jamaican Wedding Venue

This Buffalo From Haryana Is Worth More 2 Rolls-Royce Cars

This Buffalo From Haryana Is Worth More 2 Rolls-Royce Cars

'This Seems Weird': Internet Debates Over Chinese Mall Ditching Mannequins To Use Live Models On...

'This Seems Weird': Internet Debates Over Chinese Mall Ditching Mannequins To Use Live Models On...

Viral VIDEO: Drunk Constable Unzips And Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra;...

Viral VIDEO: Drunk Constable Unzips And Urinates In Middle Of Road Outside Police Station In Agra;...

VIDEO: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-Air On Korean Air Flight To Seoul; Cabin Crew...

VIDEO: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Door Mid-Air On Korean Air Flight To Seoul; Cabin Crew...