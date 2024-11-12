Bizarre! 29 Couples Marry Without Clothes In Nude Ceremony At Jamaican Wedding Venue

Wedding/Representative image | Canva

No wedding gown, no formal white blazer, 29 couples got married at a nude ceremony held at a resort in Jamaica. It was a one-hour-long wedding where the bride and the groom kept off their clothes and embraced nudity. The function was not only carried out on one single day, but the resort hosted the bizarre nude celebration for 3 days straight.

Nude wedding at Jamaican resort

The nude wedding took place on the very special Valentine's Day in 2003. Since then, the Hedonism III Resort in Jamaica is known for hosting the unusual wedding ceremony, where not only couple skipped their dresses but also their guests did.

The wedding venue was a beachfront lawn where couples and their invitees were all nude. They married without clothes suggesting to go through a more open and liberated experience.

29 couples from diverse backgrounds

Carried out by the Reverend Frank Servacio of the Universal Life Church Florida, it comprised of couples from diverse backgrounds. According to reports, the ceremony included brides and grooms native to Russia, a Native American, Canadian citizen, and one belonging from the Crow tribe community among others.

The mass nude wedding which originally took the internet by storm during the respective year, has once again caught the attention of social media users.

Also referred to as "naked marriages", couple opting to go for nude wedding ditch gracious wedding gowns and expensive suits. Instead of donning luxury designer costumes on their special day, the brides and groom commit themselves to nudist lifestyle to participate in their wedding rituals.