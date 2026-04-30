'Billy Butcher Package - ₹1000': This Gym’s ‘The Boys’ Inspired Membership Plans Go Viral Online; Includes Billy Butcher, Homelander Packages

Social media continues to surprise users with quirky and creative content, and the latest viral post proves that even gym marketing can become internet entertainment. A unique gym banner inspired by the popular superhero series The Boys has caught the attention of thousands online.

A photo currently circulating on social media shows a gym owner promoting membership packages using characters from The Boys. Displayed outside the gym, the banner features a catchy slogan: “Hero or villain, everyone can have a body.”

Instead of regular fitness plans, the gym offers creatively named packages inspired by iconic characters from the show. The Billy Butcher package is priced at ₹1,000, the Homelander package at ₹1,200, and the Soldier Boy package at ₹1,500 - turning pop culture into a clever marketing strategy.

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The humorous approach instantly grabbed attention, especially among fans of the dark superhero series known for its satire on traditional superhero culture.

Viral post sparks online reactions

The image was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the account @gharkekalesh, where it quickly gained traction. At the time of reporting, the post had crossed more than 1.57 lakh views, with users flooding the comments section with amused reactions.

One user joked, “When the gym owner is clearly a fan of The Boys.”

Another wrote, “Bro turned The Boys into a desi gym membership plan.”

A third commenter added, “There’s a Hulk gym near my house too.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pop culture meets fitness marketing

Using film and TV references in promotions has become increasingly common, especially as gyms compete to stand out on social media. Creative branding not only attracts fans but also helps small businesses gain free online visibility through viral sharing.

The Boys, currently airing what is reported to be its final season with weekly episode releases, enjoys a massive global fanbase. Tapping into such trending entertainment allows local businesses to connect instantly with younger audiences who consume both fitness and pop culture content daily.