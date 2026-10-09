Bijnor Bank Manager Kicks Colleague After Heated Exchange; CCTV Footage Of Assault Video Goes Viral | X

A video purportedly showing a bank employee kicking a colleague inside a bank in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district has gone viral on social media. In the footage, one employee is seen kicking another, causing the latter to fall to the floor and reportedly lose consciousness. The incident has sparked discussions over the alleged assault inside the bank premises.

The incident reportedly took place on October 6, 2026, at the Indian Bank branch in Najibabad. Assistant Branch Manager Gaurav Singh has accused Branch Manager Sudhir Kumar of physical assault, using casteist slurs and threatening to kill him. Following the incident, Singh approached the police and lodged a complaint. An FIR has been registered based on his allegations, and the case is being investigated by the Najibabad Circle Officer.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Assistant Branch Manager Alleges Assault

According to Gaurav Singh, he is employed as an assistant branch manager at the Indian Bank branch in Najibabad. He was reportedly on joining leave when he was called to the branch on October 6 for questioning in connection with a complaint filed against him.

Singh alleged that during the interaction, Branch Manager Sudhir Kumar misbehaved with him and subjected him to humiliation. He further accused Kumar of using casteist remarks and engaging in a physical altercation with him.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Register FIR, Investigation Underway

Following the alleged incident, Singh filed a police complaint detailing the accusations against the branch manager. The police subsequently registered an FIR based on the complaint.

The Najibabad Circle Officer is investigating the matter. The allegations against the branch manager are yet to be established through the investigation.