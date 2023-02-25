WATCH: Bihar actor vows to build PM Modi's temples across country: 'Modi is Shiva's messenger' | Twitter screen grab

Patna: Film actor and President of Bihar Cell in Maharashtra, Phool Singh has called PM Narendra Modi the messenger of Lord Shiva and has declared that he will make temples of the PM in every state starting from Maharashtra's Mumbai. Phool Singh has given this statement in Bihar's Patna while talking to the press. He was in Patna to attend the rally of Home Minister Amit Shah.

I am proud to say that I believe that if in today's world if there is someone who is the messenger of Lord Shiva, it is Narendra Bhai Modi. After leaving from here, I will go to Maharashtra and make a huge temple of Modi ji, the first in India. There will be no village in India where Modi ji's temple will not be built." He further answered few questions of Bihar's politics and its Mahagthbandhan government. Singh spoke against the caste census of Bihar.

Watch video here:

Singh targets Uddhav Thackeray

Further mentioning late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide and blaming it on Uddhav Thackeray, Singh said that he had predicted that UT took son of Bihar's life and he will suffer one day, as a result of which the former CM of Maharashtra is struggling and is on the verge of getting ruined.

"The way his chair, party symbol and name was lost, his residence Matoshree will also be stripped away from Uddhav Thackeray," Singh said.