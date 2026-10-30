Bhutan Flood: Viral Video Shows Monks Being Evacuated At Night After Glacial Lake Outburst |

A video showing Buddhist monks being evacuated under the cover of darkness in Bhutan has gone viral on social media amid flood alerts triggered by a glacial lake outburst. The footage captures monks travelling towards safer locations at night after authorities reportedly asked people in vulnerable areas to evacuate as a precautionary measure.

The nighttime evacuation has drawn attention online, highlighting the urgency of the situation as rising water levels threaten areas downstream of the Himalayan country.

Monks Move To Safer Locations After Evacuation Warning

In the viral video, monks can be seen making their way to safer places after being instructed to leave vulnerable areas. The evacuation took place after flooding linked to the outburst of Shintaphu Lake raised concerns over the safety of people living in the affected region.

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The incident has also caused damage to roads and hot-spring facilities in Bhutan. No casualties have been reported so far.

Over 10,000 People Evacuated In West Bengal

The impact of the flooding has raised concerns across the Indian border, particularly in West Bengal's Alipurduar district. More than 10,000 people have reportedly been shifted to safer locations as authorities prepare for a possible rise in river levels.

Rescue teams and disaster management personnel have been mobilised, while residents in vulnerable areas are being moved to temporary shelters.

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Read Also Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Triggers Flash Flood Alerts In West Bengal, Assam

Assam's Dhubri Also On High Alert

Meanwhile, authorities in Assam's Dhubri district are monitoring the Sankosh River amid fears of a possible surge in water levels.

Officials are keeping a close watch on the situation as the water flowing downstream from Bhutan could affect settlements along the river. Residents have been advised to remain alert and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

The viral night time evacuation footage has brought attention to the unfolding situation, as emergency measures continue in Bhutan and neighbouring Indian states.