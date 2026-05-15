Bhajan Singer Kaviraj Jignesh Buried Under Heap Of Cash During Devotional Dayro Event In Gujarat; Viral Video Sparks Debate

A devotional programme held in Gujarat’s Junagadh district has gone viral after dramatic visuals showed devotees showering large amounts of currency notes on stage during a traditional dayro performance by popular bhajan singer Kaviraj Jignesh.

The event took place in Malia Hatina, where hundreds gathered for a religious celebration linked to a Bhagavad Gyan Yagya. Videos circulating online captured an extraordinary moment as attendees enthusiastically tossed money toward the stage while devotional songs were being performed, transforming the spiritual gathering into a spectacle that quickly drew nationwide attention.

Devotion meets celebration

The viral clips show devotees clapping, dancing, and singing along as the performance unfolded. Initially, people standing near the stage offered individual currency notes as a symbolic gesture of faith. As the programme progressed, however, the scale of offerings appeared to increase significantly.

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Several attendees were later seen approaching the stage carrying bags and sacks filled with cash, pouring and throwing notes into the air while volunteers struggled to manage the growing piles accumulating around the performers. Despite the unusual scenes, the singing continued without interruption, maintaining a festive yet devotional atmosphere.

Cultural roots of the Dayro tradition

Dayro performances are deeply rooted in Gujarat’s folk culture, blending storytelling, humour, music, and spiritual expression. Such events often encourage audience participation, with devotees expressing appreciation through offerings made during live performances.

The programme also witnessed the presence of Jayaraj Ahir, son of noted folk artist Mayabhai Ahir, who joined others in offering money on stage, a moment that further fuelled online discussions.

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Organisers respond to viral debate

Following the circulation of the videos, organisers clarified that the money collected was not meant for personal gain. According to them, the contributions would be utilised for religious activities, charitable initiatives, and community welfare projects associated with future spiritual programmes.

While many social media users viewed the event as a powerful expression of devotion and generosity, others debated the scale of public monetary offerings. Regardless of differing opinions, the viral moment has spotlighted Gujarat’s vibrant devotional culture, where faith, music, and community participation often come together in visually striking ways.