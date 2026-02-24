'Bhaiya Ek Aur Shot': Mumbai's Gen Z Serves Pani Puri With Jaljeera-Filled Water Gun, Internet Calls It 'Faaaah Moment' - Watch Viral Video

Street food in Mumbai is known for its flavour and flair, but one vendor has taken things to an entirely new level. A Mumbai-based pani puri seller has gone viral for ditching the traditional ladle and serving jaljeera using a brightly coloured super-soaker water gun, turning a regular snack stop into a full-blown performance.

The unusual serving style was captured by Mumbai vlogger Sakshi Gadhave and shared on Instagram, where it quickly grabbed attention. She cheekily described the experience as: “Pani puri, but make it combat edition.”

A theatrical twist to a classic favourite

In the now-viral clip, the vendor is seen dressed in dark, combat-style clothing, complete with tactical accessories that give him a dramatic, “Matrix-inspired” look. Instead of carefully spooning flavoured water into each puri, he loads jaljeera into a water gun and sprays it into the crispy shells with impressive aim.

After filling the puris with the classic spicy mashed potato mixture, he shoots the tangy water directly into them, and in some cases, straight into customers’ mouths as they lean back, ready for the burst of flavour. The speed and precision with which he moves from one customer to the next add to the entertainment factor.

People standing nearby can be seen laughing, recording videos, and eagerly waiting for their turn, clearly enjoying the unconventional experience.

Tradition meets innovation

Despite the dramatic serving method, the core ingredients remain authentic. The snack includes crisp semolina puris, spicy potato filling, and tangy jaljeera water, the essential elements that make pani puri (also known as golgappa or puchka in different regions of India) one of the country’s most loved street foods.

Comment

What sets this stall apart is not the recipe, but the presentation. By turning a simple street snack into an interactive performance, the vendor has created a memorable experience for customers.

Social media reacts

Online users were quick to applaud the creativity. Many called it a “brilliant startup idea,” while others imagined it evolving into a themed food truck or pop-up concept. One amused commenter wrote, “I want to be just as cool as this guy, look at that aura-farming!”

Several users flooded the comments section with heart and heart-eye emojis, praising both the vendor’s confidence and the innovative serving style.