'Bhai Ne Poore Maze Kiye': Thief Spends Hours Dancing, Bathing Before Stealing KTM Bike Worth ₹4.71 Lakh In Varanasi - WATCH

A bizarre theft at a motorcycle showroom in Varanasi has left both the police and the public stunned. The suspect allegedly spent several hours inside the premises before making off with the store manager’s KTM motorcycle valued at around ₹4.71 lakh.

The unusual sequence of events was captured on CCTV, with footage later circulating widely on social media. What makes the incident particularly strange is the suspect’s relaxed behaviour before the alleged theft.

Thief spends nearly four-and-a-half hours inside showroom

The incident reportedly took place in the Manduadih police station area of Varanasi. According to information available about the case, the man remained inside the motorcycle showroom for approximately four-and-a-half hours.

Rather than immediately attempting to steal anything, he appeared to behave as though he had plenty of time. CCTV footage reportedly shows him preparing coffee and drinking it inside the showroom.

He also allegedly took a bath, dried his clothes and continued spending time inside the premises.

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Man dances to ‘Lungi Dance’ before fleeing

One of the most bizarre moments recorded by the CCTV cameras shows the suspect dancing inside the showroom to the popular Bollywood track “Lungi Dance.”

The unusual behaviour has made the footage particularly eye-catching online, with viewers reacting to the apparent lack of urgency displayed by the man before the theft.

After spending hours inside the showroom, the suspect eventually took the store manager’s KTM motorcycle and fled. The bike is reportedly worth ₹4.71 lakh.

One user online said, "Bhai ne poore maze kiye bike churane se pehle."

Another said, "Love your job, job your love."

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Varanasi police begin investigation

Following the incident, the Varanasi Police confirmed that legal proceedings had been initiated. In a post on X, the DCP Varuna Zone, Commissionerate Varanasi, said, “In connection with the aforementioned case, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections at Manduadih Police Station, Varanasi Commissionerate, and necessary investigative actions are being taken.”

The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft and working to identify and trace the accused.

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CCTV footage key to investigation

The CCTV recordings are expected to play an important role in the investigation, as they reportedly document the suspect’s movements inside the showroom over several hours.

The incident has attracted considerable attention because of the unusual sequence preceding the theft, from making coffee and bathing to dancing inside the premises before allegedly escaping on a luxury KTM motorcycle.