'Bhai, Kya Kardiya?': 28-Yr-Old Delhi Man Accidentally Shoots Himself In Chest While Loading Pistol; Cousin Records Incident - VIDEO

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Dallupura, Delhi: In a disturbing incident from East Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, a 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself, while his cousin unknowingly recorded the entire sequence on a mobile phone. The incident has sparked shock and concern due to the presence of video evidence capturing the final moments.

The deceased, identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Dallupura village, was rushed to Dharamshila Hospital on Monday after sustaining a gunshot wound to the left side of his chest. However, doctors declared him brought dead upon arrival.

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Video footage reveals chilling sequence

Police recovered a mobile phone containing a video that reportedly shows the incident unfolding. In the footage, Kumar is seen handling a firearm, while his cousin, who was filming, appears to guide him on inserting the magazine. Moments later, Kumar cocks the weapon.

A voice in the background can be heard cautioning him not to fire. Despite this, Kumar briefly smiles toward the camera, places the gun against his chest, and pulls the trigger. The person recording is then heard reacting in shock.

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Weapon belonged to cousin

Preliminary investigations revealed that the firearm used in the incident was a licensed pistol owned by Kumar’s cousin, identified as Himanshu. Authorities have seized the weapon along with 10 live cartridges.

Police investigation underway

According to officials, the incident took place at Kumar’s residence in Dallupura. Forensic and crime teams inspected both the location and the hospital. The body has been sent to LBS Hospital for post-mortem examination.

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Based on initial findings, including medical reports and video evidence, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances leading to the tragic event.

This incident highlights the urgent need for awareness around responsible firearm handling and mental health support. Experts emphasise that access to weapons, combined with lack of supervision or awareness, can lead to fatal consequences.