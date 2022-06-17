Beyoncé to release new album after 6 years; Twitterati go crazy

Image credits: Google

Rejoice Beyoncé fans! Queen B is back after six years. The Single Ladies singer is coming back with an album after 6 years. Beyoncé has revealed that her new album is releasing on July 29. Fans have already taken to Twitter to celebrate the big news. Her last studio album called Lemonade was released in 2016 and after six years she is releasing her new collection called Renaissance. Fans could not keep calm and have been tweeting about the good news.

me texting all my asleep friends beyoncé is coming pic.twitter.com/oswdoVlvnz — ❦ (@beysmanii) June 16, 2022

BEYONCÉ IS COMING JULY 29TH #Beyonce #Renaissance #BEYONCEISCOMING pic.twitter.com/r1NJWSdz28 — Elle Woods💋 (@virgin_wingss) June 16, 2022

THE B7 RENAISSANCE RUMORS WERE TRUE OMFG BEYONCÉ IS COMING FOR BLOOD pic.twitter.com/dJ1k9LTawL — wiLL (@willfulchaos) June 16, 2022

BEYONCÉ IS COMING THE EARTH CAN START HEALING AGAIN MUSIC IS SAVEDDDDD pic.twitter.com/tAlPP8jRTn — Bradley 🍄 (@bradleyberdecia) June 16, 2022

Talking about her album she told Enninful, "New music is coming - a thrilling abundance of it." However the singer did not reveal major details about her upcoming album.

The singer was in news after she wore a racy, nude embroidered dress at the Oscars afterparty. After the Oscars, she wore a silk tulle embroidered Celia CrithariotticCouture. She had accessorised her outfit with sunglasses.