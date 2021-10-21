'Best team work the world has ever seen': Proud netizens salute healthcare workers as India completes #1BillionVaccination vaccination doses

India celebrates one of its biggest milestones in its global fight against COVID-19 on Thursday, when it provided 1 billion immunizations.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, a total of 1,00,00,15,714 vaccines have been provided as of 10 a.m. on October 21.

According to the government's latest updates, this is also the country's quickest immunisation drive ever.

PM Modi had previously stated that when India reaches the 100-crore mark, announcements will be made on aeroplanes, ships, metros, and railway stations.

Spicejet will wrap planes in one billion vaccine posters featuring photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers on the day the objective of 100 crore doses is met, according to Mandaviya.

He had also recently launched 13 movies and a coffee table to honour COVID-19 fighters, all of which were published by the health ministry.

Netizens have taken to Twitter to celebrate the milestone as they thank health workers and every individual for making it possible.

Have a look at a few reactions:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 11:44 AM IST