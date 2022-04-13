Best or Waste?: Here’s how people reacted after watching Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' movie

Movies release every week but there are some movies which wins people's heart and the movie 'Beast' is one of them.

Netizens, who were eagerly waiting for the movie to release, took to Twitter today and flooded the micro-blogging site with their reactions. Some praised the efforts while some ranted about it.

An Action/dark comedy film is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Kalanithi Maran. Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hedge.

The film was released today and here’s how people reacted on Twitter after watching the movie:

#Beast - On par with Bhairava Villu and Puli... Forget and move on ... Thats it ... No use of muttu koduthufying this shit... Purely Nelson fault... — Yuvaraaj Mahendran (@YuvaraajMahend1) April 13, 2022

Advertisement

#Beast is a Pakka Commercial entertainer. Humour is Nelson's Forte and it worked so well. For me #Beast is an unusual Vijay movie. Go without any expectations and you will be entertained. — 𝐒𝖆𝖎𝖑𝖔𝖗 (@GummyDuke) April 13, 2022

#Beast First half 🔥🔥🔥 — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemappayyann) April 12, 2022

Advertisement

#BeastFDFS [4.5/5] : "India's Biggest Action Thriller " - In every sense of the word..

Thalapathy 😍😍 #Vijay 𓃵 swag max carries the movie on his shoulders from start to finish.



Action sequences - On par with Hollywood / International Standards.#beast



A very good message 👍🔥 — Dr BB (@Beingbala_) April 13, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:35 AM IST