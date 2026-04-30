Bengaluru's Iconic Bookstore ‘The Bookworm’ Loses Around 5000 Books Due To Flooding - VIDEO

A dramatic spell of extreme weather swept across Bengaluru on Wednesday, bringing heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and hail that disrupted daily life across the city. While the showers provided relief from days of intense heat, they quickly turned destructive, leaving several neighbourhoods flooded, roads paralysed, and infrastructure severely affected.

Temperatures that had recently climbed close to 37°C dropped sharply within hours as dark clouds and intense rainstorms lashed multiple areas. However, the sudden downpour overwhelmed drainage systems, leading to widespread waterlogging and severe traffic congestion during peak evening hours.

Independent bookstore ‘the bookworm’ suffers heavy loss

Among the most heartbreaking impacts of the storm was the flooding of The Bookworm, a well-known independent bookstore located on Church Street. The store reported losing between 4,000 and 5,000 books after rainwater entered the premises and submerged shelves filled with both new and pre-loved titles.

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Images shared online showed knee-deep water inside the narrow aisles, with stacks of books soaked beyond recovery. For over two decades, the bookstore has served as a cultural hub for Bengaluru’s reading community, hosting literary conversations and offering carefully curated collections across genres.

The announcement sparked an emotional wave of support on social media, with customers offering help, donations, and pledges to purchase more books to aid the store’s recovery.

Flooded roads and citywide disruptions

Several low-lying localities, including Richmond Town and Shanthinagar, were among the worst affected as roads went underwater and vehicles struggled to move through submerged stretches. Traffic came to a crawl on major arterial routes, leaving commuters stranded for hours.

Office-goers faced major challenges returning home as the sudden storm coincided with evening rush hour. Public transport services also experienced interruptions, compounding travel delays across the city.

Urban flooding has remained a recurring concern in Bengaluru, where rapid urbanisation, shrinking lakes, and inadequate stormwater drainage often worsen the impact of intense rainfall events.

Tree falls and emergency response across Bengaluru

Strong winds accompanying the storm uprooted trees in multiple areas, including Malleswaram, Seshadripuram, and Shanthinagar. Civic authorities reported tree fall incidents at dozens of locations, blocking roads and damaging vehicles and electrical infrastructure.

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Emergency teams from fire services, traffic police, and municipal agencies were deployed to clear debris, restore movement, and assist residents affected by flooding.

Tragedy strikes amid storm chaos

The extreme weather also turned fatal after a compound wall collapsed at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, resulting in the deaths of seven people, including a child. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of ageing structures during sudden weather events and renewed discussions around urban safety preparedness.

Meteorologists have noted an increase in short-duration, high-intensity rainfall events in Bengaluru in recent years, a trend often linked to changing climate patterns and expanding urban heat zones. Experts warn that cities must strengthen drainage infrastructure, improve disaster preparedness, and protect green cover to reduce future risks.