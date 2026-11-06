Bengaluru PVR INOX Shuts Down After Video Of Reusing Disposable Juice Cups Goes Viral - WATCH

Bengaluru PVR INOX Shut Down After Video Of Reusing Disposable Juice Cups Goes Viral - WATCH |

A juice counter operating at a PVR INOX multiplex in Bengaluru’s Forum Mall has been ordered to shut down following allegations that disposable beverage cups were being washed and reused to serve customers. A food safety inspection reportedly uncovered violations of prescribed regulations, prompting authorities to take action against the outlet.

Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader confirmed the development, stating that food safety officials had inspected the premises, issued a notice to the establishment and directed the juice counter to cease operations.

Viral Instagram Video Triggers Food Safety Inspection

The incident came to light after an Instagram user, Mithil Kumar, shared a video on November 5, allegedly showing used disposable cups stacked together at the PVR INOX outlet inside Forum Mall.

According to the user's claims, the cups were being cleaned and reused to serve beverages to customers visiting the multiplex. The video soon gained traction on social media, triggering concerns over hygiene and food safety practices at the cinema's food and beverage counter.

Several users questioned the multiplex's serving standards and called for an explanation regarding the alleged reuse of disposable cups.

Food Safety Officials Shut Juice Counter

Following the complaint, food safety officers from Karnataka's Health Department conducted an inspection at the PVR INOX outlet located at Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, in South Bengaluru.

The inspection reportedly revealed violations of food safety regulations. Subsequently, officials issued a notice to the establishment and ordered the juice counter to remain closed.

Confirming the action in a post on X, Health Minister UT Khader said, “Our Health Department Food Safety Officers have acted on a complaint about the cups used to serve juice to customers at PVR INOX, Forum Mall, Konanakunte Cross, Bengaluru."

He further stated, “During the inspection, officers found violations of food safety regulations. A notice has been issued to the establishment, and its juice counter has been shut down."

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Karnataka Health Minister Urges Food Businesses To Follow Hygiene Rules

Khader reiterated that food safety standards must be followed by every food business, irrespective of its size, popularity or brand reputation.

Emphasising the importance of consumer health, the minister urged establishments to maintain proper hygiene and comply with the regulations governing food preparation, packaging and serving practices.

“When it comes to food safety, the same rules apply to everyone, from big brands to small vendors. I urge all food businesses to strictly follow the rules and run their business with their customers’ health in mind. Public health matters as much as business.

“If you notice unhygienic food, packaging or serving practices anywhere, scan the Food Safety QR code below and file your complaint. Every complaint will be looked into," he assured.

Forum South Bengaluru Responds To Viral Complaint

While PVR INOX has not released an official statement regarding the incident so far, Forum South Bengaluru acknowledged the complaint under Mithil Kumar's Instagram post.

The mall management apologised for the alleged lapse and said the PVR team was investigating the matter. It also assured that appropriate action would be taken following the inquiry.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused. The PVR team is currently investigating the matter, and appropriate action will be taken to ensure this is addressed. We appreciate you bringing this to our attention and assure you that the matter is being looked into seriously," Forum South Bengaluru said.