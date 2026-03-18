Bengaluru Ola Ride Scam: Passenger Alleges ₹285 Fare Turned ₹5950; Driver Flees Scene After Police Threat

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A Bengaluru resident has shared a deeply unsettling experience during an Ola ride, raising serious concerns about passenger safety, fare discrepancies, and customer support response.

Fare shock turns into heated confrontation

The incident occurred during a ride from Majestic to Jalahalli, where the passenger was initially shown a fare of ₹285 on the Ola app. However, things took a drastic turn at the end of the trip.

According to the user, the driver presented a bill of ₹5950 on his device and insisted on full payment. He allegedly claimed that the amount was linked to previously cancelled rides and warned that it would be deducted from his account if unpaid.

Despite the passenger showing the original fare on their app, the driver reportedly became aggressive and repeatedly demanded ₹5950.

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The situation escalated further due to communication difficulties. The driver primarily spoke Kannada, while the passenger was not fluent in the language, making it harder to de-escalate the confrontation or explain the discrepancy.

Emergency support response raises questions

Seeking immediate help, the passenger contacted Ola’s in-app emergency support. However, the response was far from reassuring.

Instead of offering assistance, the support representative allegedly questioned whether the situation qualified as a “safety issue.”

“When I explained that please consider it as unsafe and that I felt unsafe, the representative responded in a rude and dismissive manner and abruptly disconnected the call stating that it was ‘not an emergency’.”

This left the passenger alone in what they described as an increasingly tense and intimidating situation.

Driver flees after police mention

The situation took another turn when the passenger’s house owner intervened and suggested going to the nearest police station. The passenger followed on a bike while the driver trailed in the cab.

However, midway through the route, the driver allegedly changed direction and fled the area.

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Police response and safety advisory

Responding to the viral post, Bengaluru City Police advised prompt reporting of such incidents. “Kindly report this incident to the nearest police station for immediate action. If you encounter a similar situation, please call Namma 112 and report it. A Hoysala patrolling vehicle will be dispatched to the location to take the necessary steps.”

Ride-hailing companies typically use GPS-based fare calculation and dynamic pricing, but discrepancies of this scale are highly unusual and warrant investigation. Experts often advise passengers to rely only on in-app payments, avoid cash disputes, and report issues immediately through official channels.