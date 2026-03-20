'Bengaluru Metro Or Delhi?': Concert Crowd Singing Inside Train, Sitting On Floor Sparks Outrage Over Passenger Etiquette

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A video showing a group of concert-goers creating a ruckus inside a Bengaluru Metro train has gone viral on social media, reigniting discussions around commuter discipline and public transport etiquette.

In the widely circulated clip, several passengers are seen sitting on the train floor and singing loudly while returning from an event. Their behaviour, which many viewers found disruptive, reportedly caused inconvenience to fellow commuters sharing the coach.

The incident has triggered criticism online, with users pointing out that such actions violate established metro guidelines. Bengaluru Metro rules clearly discourage sitting on the floor and engaging in activities that disturb other passengers.

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Social media reacts strongly

As the video gained traction, social media users were quick to express concern over the changing culture inside the city’s metro system. Some compared the situation to similar incidents reported in Delhi’s metro network, which has often been in the spotlight for unusual or disruptive passenger behaviour.

One user remarked that if such actions go unchecked, Bengaluru Metro could soon face similar challenges, impacting the overall commuting experience.

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Growing concerns over public conduct

The episode highlights a broader issue of maintaining decorum in shared public spaces, especially in rapidly growing urban transit systems. With metro networks becoming a lifeline for daily travel, authorities and commuters alike are increasingly emphasising the need for responsible behaviour.

While the viral video may have entertained some viewers, it has also served as a reminder that public transport systems function best when mutual respect and basic rules are followed.