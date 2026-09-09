Bengaluru: Ganesh Idol Allegedly Stolen From Roadside Stall At Midnight, Viral CCTV Footage Captures Entire Act

Bengaluru: Ganesh Idol Allegedly Stolen From Roadside Stall, Viral CCTV Footage Captures Entire Act |

A Ganesh idol kept for sale by the roadside in Bengaluru’s Dasarahalli area was allegedly stolen in the early hours of Monday. The incident, which occurred on Magadi Road, was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera and has drawn the attention of the local police.

Four men arrive in Tata Ace vehicle

According to the CCTV footage, four men reached the location at around 3:51 am in a Tata Ace goods vehicle. After getting out of the vehicle, they reportedly walked towards the roadside spot where the Ganesh idol had been placed for sale.

The footage shows the group lifting the idol and carrying it towards the waiting vehicle. They then loaded it into the Tata Ace and reportedly left the area within a short time.

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The early-morning theft was captured by the surveillance camera installed close to the spot, providing investigators with footage that could help establish the sequence of events and identify those involved.

Magadi road police investigate

The incident comes under the jurisdiction of the Magadi Road Police Station. Police are currently examining the CCTV recording as part of their efforts to identify and trace the men seen in the footage.

Investigators are also expected to look into the vehicle used in the alleged theft and establish its movements around the time of the incident.

The case has raised concerns among roadside vendors and idol sellers, particularly as religious idols are commonly placed for sale at temporary roadside stalls ahead of festivals and other occasions.

Police efforts are underway to establish the identities of the accused and recover the stolen Ganesh idol.