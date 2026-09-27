Bengaluru AI Traffic Camera Mistakes Guitar For Helmetless Pillion Rider, Issues ₹500 Challan |

An AI-powered traffic camera in Bengaluru appears to have mistaken a guitar strapped to a rider’s back for a helmetless pillion passenger, resulting in a Rs 500 traffic challan.

The unusual incident came to light after Bengaluru resident Souvik Dutta found himself facing a traffic violation despite riding alone and wearing a helmet. The alleged offence was reportedly captured by an AI-enabled traffic monitoring system, but the image attached to the challan told a rather different story.

Guitar mistaken for pillion rider

According to Dutta, he was travelling on his wife’s two-wheeler with his guitar strapped securely to his back. While the camera seemingly identified what it interpreted as a second person on the motorcycle, there was actually no pillion rider.

Dutta took to X to highlight the apparent error and tagged Bengaluru Traffic Police, requesting that the challan be cancelled.

“I was riding my wife's two-wheeler alone with my guitar slung on my back in Bangalore,” he wrote.

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He also shared the photograph associated with the traffic notice. The image showed Dutta wearing a helmet while the guitar was positioned behind him, apparently creating the impression of another occupant to the AI system.

The challan, meanwhile, had reportedly been issued to his wife’s account as the registered owner of the two-wheeler.

Bengaluru traffic police respond

The unusual complaint caught the attention of Bengaluru Traffic Police, who responded to Dutta’s post and asked him to have the challan reversed.

The response brought some relief to the rider, but the bizarre AI mix-up quickly became an internet talking point.

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Internet turns AI blunder into a joke

The incident later made its way to Reddit, where users poked fun at the traffic camera’s apparent interpretation of the image.

Several comments turned the guitar into the unlikely “pillion rider”, while others joked about whether the AI needed a little more training before identifying road violations.

The photograph itself added to the humour, as Dutta could clearly be seen wearing a helmet while carrying the musical instrument on his back.

The episode highlights one of the challenges associated with automated traffic enforcement: AI-based systems rely on image recognition and can sometimes misinterpret objects or unusual visual situations. Human verification and mechanisms for challenging incorrect notices therefore remain important when automated systems flag potential violations.