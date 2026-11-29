'Belt Treatment Required': Passengers At Panipat Station Allegedly Vandalise Divyangjan Coach After Denied Entry - WATCH |

A video showing a group of passengers allegedly vandalising a train coach at Panipat railway station has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage over the misuse of coaches reserved for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan). The clip shows a group of people aggressively banging on the door of a Divyangjan coach before one of them allegedly picks up a stone and throws it at the door, shattering its glass.

The video was shared on X by user Vansh Arora, who claimed the incident occurred after the passengers were denied entry into the coach reserved for persons with disabilities.

Passengers Allegedly Throw Stone At Divyangjan Coach

In the viral video, a group of people can be seen gathered outside the train coach, banging on its door in an apparent attempt to gain entry. The situation escalates when a man picks up a stone and throws it at the coach's door, breaking the glass.

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Sharing the footage, Vansh Arora wrote, "At Panipat Railway Station, these people allegedly started pelting a train with stones after being denied entry into the Divyang coach.

They were trying to force their way into a coach reserved for persons with disabilities and even br0ke its window."

The video has raised concerns over the safety of railway property and the treatment of passengers who depend on designated coaches for accessible travel.

Netizens Demand Action Against Those Involved

The incident has sparked criticism online, with several social media users expressing disappointment over the alleged behaviour and demanding strict action against those responsible.

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Many called on the railway authorities and police to take cognisance of the incident, while some users expressed anger and suggested that the offenders should face harsh punishment to deter similar acts of vandalism in the future.

According to the X user, no police action had been taken in connection with the incident at the time of sharing the video, and the railways had not issued a response.

The incident has once again sparked debate around respecting designated railway coaches, public property and the need for accountability when such acts of vandalism take place.