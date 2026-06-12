'Because He Is Muslim': Bengaluru Law Student Alleges Religious Bias During Friend's Job Hiring; Sparks Debate Online

A LinkedIn post by a law student from Bengaluru has ignited conversations about alleged religious discrimination in recruitment after he claimed that a candidate was denied even an interview opportunity because of his faith.

The claim, shared by Mohammed Ameen, who is currently interning at a law firm in Bengaluru, quickly drew attention on social media platforms. While the post generated significant engagement, the company involved was not identified, and the allegations have not been independently verified.

Recruiter's alleged message raises concerns

According to Ameen, the incident involved one of his mutual friends who had applied for a position but was allegedly rejected before reaching the interview stage. What surprised him most, he said, was the purported reason provided for the rejection.

To support his claim, Ameen uploaded a screenshot of what appeared to be a WhatsApp conversation. In the exchange, a recruiter was allegedly seen stating that the candidate's religious identity was the reason for the lack of interest in moving forward with the hiring process.

The law student argued that the directness of the alleged response was particularly disturbing because it reportedly did not cite qualifications, experience, or job-related criteria as grounds for rejection.

Debate over equality and real-world experiences

Reflecting on the incident, Ameen said the episode highlighted the gap that can sometimes exist between constitutional ideals and everyday experiences.

He noted that principles such as equality and non-discrimination are widely discussed in legal and academic settings, but individuals may still encounter situations that appear inconsistent with those values. He further pointed out that many people who believe they have faced discrimination may choose not to pursue legal remedies due to the emotional, financial, or practical challenges involved.

The student also clarified that his intention was to raise awareness about a concerning incident rather than seek online attention.

Social media reactions divided

The post prompted mixed responses from LinkedIn users. Several commenters expressed concern over the alleged incident, arguing that employment decisions should be based on skills, qualifications, and professional merit rather than personal identity factors such as religion or caste.

One commenter described the episode as an example of deeper social prejudices that continue to influence decision-making in some situations. Others emphasized the importance of evaluating candidates on their competence and character.

Calls for evidence and greater transparency

At the same time, a number of users questioned the absence of detailed information about the alleged incident. Legal professionals and industry experts asked for additional evidence, including the identity of the company and recruiter involved.

Some critics argued that sharing an isolated screenshot without verification made it difficult to assess the authenticity of the claim. They urged the author to provide more context if the allegations were genuine, stressing the importance of transparency when raising serious accusations online.