'Battle Of Baghpat' Turns 5 Today! Viral Video Of Iconic UP Street Fight & 'Einstein Chacha' Resurfaces On Internet - Watch

The viral 2021 Baghpat chaat battle turned local vendor Harendra Singh into “Einstein Chacha” after a street fight between rival stalls erupted over customers. His orange hair and green kurta drew comparisons to Albert Einstein, sparking a meme frenzy. Five years later, social media is celebrating the unforgettable internet moment once again

Ameesha SUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Five years ago, a street fight in western Uttar Pradesh unexpectedly gave the internet one of its most memorable viral characters. The infamous Baghpat chaat battle not only sparked countless memes but also turned a local vendor into a nationwide sensation known as “Einstein Chacha.”

What was the Baghpat chaat battle?

In February 2021, a heated clash broke out between two rival chaat vendors in Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh. The dispute reportedly began over attracting customers to their respective stalls. What started as an argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation on the street, with members from both sides wielding sticks and iron rods.

A video of the fight surfaced online and spread like wildfire across social media platforms. Within hours, it became one of the most shared clips on Indian Twitter and Instagram, drawing reactions ranging from shock to satire.

How ‘Einstein chacha’ was born

Amid the chaos, one man stood out. Dressed in a green kurta with striking orange-dyed hair, Harendra Singh was captured in the video actively participating in the scuffle. His unique appearance instantly caught the internet’s attention.

Social media users began comparing him to legendary physicist Albert Einstein, largely because of his hair and intense expressions during the fight. Memes flooded timelines, photoshopping him into scientific labs, space missions, and fictional universes. That’s when the nickname “Einstein Chacha” was born.

From street vendor to meme icon

Harendra Singh, now popularly known as Einstein Chacha, became an overnight viral figure. The clip not only generated memes but also inspired remix videos, parody edits, and pop-culture mashups. For many internet users, February 22 remains associated with the viral moment that defined India’s meme culture in 2021.

While the incident itself highlighted the intensity of competition among small vendors, it also showcased how quickly social media can transform ordinary individuals into digital celebrities.

Five years later, Why is the video still trending?

As the fifth anniversary of the Baghpat chaat fight arrives, social media is once again buzzing with nostalgia posts, meme throwbacks, and tribute edits celebrating Einstein Chacha. For longtime internet users, he remains an unforgettable symbol of India’s unpredictable and humorous viral culture.

