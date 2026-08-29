'Bappa Ka Circus Mat Banao': Netizens Divided Over Giant 'Balancing Ganpati' Idols At Mumbai Aagman Procession - VIDEO

Netizens Divided Over Giant 'Balancing Ganpati' Idols At Mumbai Aagman Procession |

Mumbai has begun its much-awaited Ganesh festival celebrations, with grand Ganesh Aagman Sohlas taking place across the city on August 29. While elaborate processions, towering idols and creative themes have become a major attraction, two unusual balancing Ganpati murtis have triggered a heated discussion online.

The idols, showcased by popular Mumbai mandals, have impressed many devotees with their craftsmanship. However, the unconventional designs have also drawn criticism from social media users who believe that the increasing focus on spectacle and competition is taking attention away from devotion.

Mumbai cha Peshwa’s balancing Ganpati draws attention

One of the most talked-about idols this year is Mumbai Cha Peshwa’s Ganpati. The murti has been designed using paper, giving it a distinctive and relatively lightweight structure.

The most striking feature is its unusual positioning. Lord Ganesha appears to be suspended in the air, with the idol seemingly supported by a small veena placed underneath. The gravity-defying presentation quickly became a talking point among people witnessing the procession and those watching videos online.

Morya Maulana Azad Road Cha’s Ramayana-themed idol

Another eye-catching murti comes from Morya Maulana Azad Road Cha, which has adopted a Ramayana-inspired theme. The idol depicts Lord Ganesha in the form of Shri Ram, complete with a bow and arrow.

The dramatic presentation continues at the base, where Ganesha is shown standing on the palm of Lord Hanuman. While the concept has attracted appreciation for its artistic execution, it has also raised questions about whether religious idols should be presented in increasingly theatrical forms.

‘Balancing’ Ganpati trend faces social media backlash

The criticism comes amid concerns over safety and the growing trend of elaborate idol designs. The recent incident involving Buleshwar Cha Raja, where an idol reportedly fell onto devotees and resulted in two deaths, has further intensified the conversation around safety during Ganesh celebrations.

One user wrote, "Circus banvun takla ahe hya lokani aaple bappan cha." (They've made a circus of our Bappa.)

Another commented, "Ganraya is getting lost in the name of Balancing... It looks good when it's simple and original."

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A third user questioned the purpose of such designs, saying, "Instead of mocking God, worship God without any reason. They have made a show out of his idols."

Another reaction read, "It would be better to have some devotion instead of showing off."

Another said, "Seeing the growing competition between the mandals, the ups and the increasing attitude of “how grand, how tall and how attractive our idol should be”, we are unknowingly losing the beauty and simplicity of the original form of Ganpati Bappa, it seems."

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Meanwhile, one Marathi comment criticised mandals for turning the festival into a competition: "Ashala khel kartay ladkya bappache balasing atta competition jhalay ky chally. bappa maaf kara." (Why are you people making the festival a competition with these balancing murtis. Ganpati Bappa, forgive us.)