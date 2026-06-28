Bangladeshi Youth Arrested For Throwing Dog Into River With Brick Tied Around Its Neck; Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

A 25-year-old man has been arrested in Bangladesh's Narsingdi district after a disturbing video allegedly showed him throwing a dog into a river with a brick tied around its neck. The incident, which quickly spread across social media, triggered widespread condemnation and prompted swift police action.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Ali, was taken into custody on Thursday evening from the Kamargaon area near Nagriyakandi Bridge. According to police, the incident took place around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

Viral footage led police to the accused

The shocking video surfaced on Facebook the following day and rapidly gained attention online. Authorities said they became aware of the incident after the footage went viral, leading investigators to identify and arrest the suspect.

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In the video, Mohammad Ali is seen standing unclothed on Nagriyakandi Bridge with a dog. A rope is tied around the animal's neck, with a full-sized brick attached to the other end. Three bystanders, including a woman, are also visible at the scene.

The footage shows Ali handing the brick to another individual before lifting the dog. Moments later, both the dog and the brick are thrown into the river. The animal is seen struggling to stay afloat before eventually drifting away in the water.

Public anger grows after video circulates online

The video was reportedly uploaded by a Facebook page dedicated to animal welfare and quickly drew strong reactions from social media users, many demanding strict action against those involved.

As outrage spread, local residents reportedly detained Mohammad Ali before police arrived. During the gathering, he was publicly confronted by members of the community and made to apologise while slogans condemning animal cruelty were raised.

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Police later reached the location, took him into custody, and transported him to Narsingdi Model Police Station.

Police begin legal proceedings

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Noman Sadekin confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused under applicable laws. Authorities also stated that efforts are underway to identify the three other individuals seen in the video, who may also face legal action for their alleged involvement.

The investigation remains ongoing.