Viral

Updated on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:12 PM IST

'Baksh do bhai': Fans give Salman Khan's latest song 'Dance with me' a big thumbs down

After unveiling the high octane teaser of the song, 'Dance With Me' yesterday, superstar Salman Khan has finally released the song today.
FPJ Web Desk
All Salman Khan fans were in for a treat, as their favourite ‘Bhai’ had decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest offering, ‘Dance With Me’.

Watch the song here:

The superstar took to his social media handle to unveil the highly anticipated song and ever since the release, Twitterati have been flooding the comments section with their reactions for it.

Take a look:

However, some of the bhai fans loved the song and showered their praises for the mega-star killer looks and charm in the song.

Sung by Salman Khan and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, ‘Dance With Me’ nevertheless, promises to be an electrifying dance number.

Like always, Salman looked his stylish best in the song, combined with his unique voice. The superstar has lent his voice for several songs which went on to become chartbusters but 'Dance With Me' doesn't really looks like another feather in his cap.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:12 PM IST
