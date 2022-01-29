'Baksh do bhai': Fans give Salman Khan's latest song 'Dance with me' a big thumbs down

After unveiling the high octane teaser of the song, 'Dance With Me' yesterday, superstar Salman Khan has finally released the song today.

All Salman Khan fans were in for a treat, as their favourite ‘Bhai’ had decided to take his passion for singing to the next level with his latest offering, ‘Dance With Me’.

Watch the song here:

The superstar took to his social media handle to unveil the highly anticipated song and ever since the release, Twitterati have been flooding the comments section with their reactions for it.

Take a look:

Baksh de bhai 🙏🏼 — Shiv Shetty (@shiv_shetty1) January 29, 2022

Kya bawasir hai ye Bhoi? — ☄️ (@Vtweets__) January 29, 2022

Not sure what makes u count for so many followers. What is the talent that u actually possess. Salman.. ? — Gokul shenoy (@gokulshenoy) January 29, 2022

Junior come dance with me 😭😭🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/jWaKFMPwuP — raj (@royalraj__) January 29, 2022

noice song bhoi pic.twitter.com/BYuUvbipf8 — Plata O Plomo (@BalterBite) January 29, 2022

#DanceWithMe is a poor show by #SalmanKhan. Taking the graph lower and lower. Some C grade YouTuber/TikToker gets better videos and here is India’s top most entertainer being a part of this video. This is nothing but taking fans for granted. Period. Highly disappointed. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 29, 2022

However, some of the bhai fans loved the song and showered their praises for the mega-star killer looks and charm in the song.

😂😂😂 I loved it 😍 especially the part where u say juniors come dance with me & show Anil Kapoor 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤩 — A! (@BeingChulbuli) January 29, 2022

Man you are looking damn hot 🥵 Mr.27 forever touchwood

His beauty in this song is center of attention i enjoyed a lot ☺️

Love you 😘 #DanceWithMe pic.twitter.com/VTqQGUVoZ6 — Yaami💙 (@salmanmylyfline) January 29, 2022

Not a official song..salman just a memory share it with song !



Honestly I like it ❤️ — SRK Universe (@Srkians_77) January 29, 2022

Sung by Salman Khan and composed by the ace music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, ‘Dance With Me’ nevertheless, promises to be an electrifying dance number.

Like always, Salman looked his stylish best in the song, combined with his unique voice. The superstar has lent his voice for several songs which went on to become chartbusters but 'Dance With Me' doesn't really looks like another feather in his cap.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:12 PM IST