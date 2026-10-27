'Badhiya, Ekdum Sahi': Three Men Block Footpath As Bikers Keep Honking In Jaipur, Win Praise Online - WATCH

'Badhiya, Ekdum Sahi': Three Men Refuse To Step Down From Footpath As Bikers Keep Honking In Jaipur, Win Praise Online - WATCH |

A video from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has caught the attention of social media users after three young men continued walking on a footpath despite motorcycles following them from behind and repeatedly honking. The incident, reportedly captured near Tonk Phatak Puliya, has sparked a discussion about traffic discipline and the misuse of pedestrian pathways.

The clip shows the men walking along the footpath while bikers appear to use the same space to move ahead amid traffic on the main road. Instead of stepping aside, the pedestrians maintain their pace, leaving the riders to follow them slowly.

The unusual encounter has received positive reactions online, with several viewers applauding the men for standing their ground without resorting to confrontation.

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Jaipur Viral Video Shows Bikers Honking At Pedestrians

In the circulating footage, the motorcycles can be seen trailing the three men as they continue along the footpath. The repeated honking adds to the tension of the moment, but the pedestrians do not appear to engage in an argument or attempt to physically block the riders.

A person recording the incident from a passing car can be heard cheering the men on. Praising their actions, he says in Hindi, “Badhiya, badhiya, badhiya, ye footpath aap logon ke hi liye hai,” which translates to, “Excellent, excellent, excellent, this footpath is meant for you.”

The remark reflects the sentiment expressed by several viewers who believe pedestrians should not be expected to give way to vehicles on a pathway intended for walking.

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Social Media Users Applaud The Three Men

The video has drawn supportive comments from users who believe the men made their point simply by continuing their walk instead of getting into a confrontation with the bikers.

“Setting a right example,” one user commented, while another wrote, “Excellent ekdum sahi.” Others echoed the sentiment, with one person praising the group by saying, “Good job, everyone does this.”

The comments section also featured messages such as “Real warriors” and “Bhaichara on top,” reflecting the appreciation the men received for their response.