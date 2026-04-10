'Bacche Ki Jaan Khatre Me Daalke..': Man Asks Toddler To Jump From Balcony To Record A Stunt Reel; Internet Enraged

While content creation itself isn’t harmful, concerns arise when people cross safety limits simply to gain views and online attention. A recently viral video is now triggering strong reactions online for exactly this reason.

Dangerous stunt captured on camera

The viral clip shows a man standing outside a residential building while a young girl balances herself on the boundary wall of a first-floor balcony. A mattress is placed below, and the man repeatedly encourages the child to jump down for the video.

After a brief hesitation, the girl jumps and is caught safely by the man. Although no injury occurred, viewers have criticised the act as extremely reckless, pointing out that one small mistake could have led to serious harm.

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Video shared on X

The video was uploaded on X by an account identified as @Mamtasulaniya with a warning caption urging parents not to risk children’s lives for social media content. The post quickly gained traction, attracting thousands of views and widespread discussion online.

Many users expressed anger and concern in the comments section. Some questioned why such stunts are encouraged, while others demanded strict action against individuals who involve children in risky online trends.

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Internet users react strongly

Social media users did not hold back their opinions. Several viewers called the act irresponsible parenting, while others said such behaviour normalises dangerous challenges among children.One user said, "Don't risk your children's lives just for the sake of making videos. Such children develop a habit; what if they do it when alone someday..?"

The incident has reignited debate around viral content culture and the growing pressure to create sensational videos for likes, shares, and followers. Another said, "There should be a ban on making such videos, otherwise people will turn it into a trend and then accidents will start happening."

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In recent years, multiple incidents across India and abroad have highlighted how social media trends involving heights, moving vehicles, or dangerous environments have resulted in injuries and fatalities.