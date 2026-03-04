Baby Monkey Punch Wins Hearts Again With Adorable ‘Goodbye’ Wave at Visitors - Watch Viral Video

A tiny monkey that once captured global attention for a heartbreaking reason is now melting hearts for a much happier one. Punch, a seven-month-old Japanese macaque living at Ichikawa City Zoo, is once again going viral, this time for an adorable gesture that looks like he is waving goodbye to visitors.

From being bullied to becoming an Internet favourite

Punch first gained widespread attention after videos surfaced showing the young monkey struggling to fit in with other macaques at the zoo. The baby monkey had reportedly been abandoned by his mother shortly after birth, forcing caretakers to step in and raise him.

When Punch was later introduced to other monkey troops, he initially faced a difficult adjustment period. Videos circulating online showed him being picked on by other monkeys, which sparked sympathy from viewers around the world.

During this time, Punch was often seen clinging to a stuffed orangutan plush toy that became his source of comfort. The touching image of the tiny macaque holding the toy quickly made him a viral sensation.

A new viral moment: Punch learns to wave

Now, weeks later, Punch appears more confident and playful. A recently shared video shows the little macaque lifting his hand and making a waving motion toward people watching him.

The clip has delighted viewers online, with many interpreting the gesture as Punch saying goodbye to visitors.

The video was posted on Instagram by the media page Pubity and quickly gained traction, crossing more than 408,000 views within a day.

While the exact details behind the gesture have not been independently verified, fans across social media are celebrating what they see as a sign that Punch is growing more comfortable in his surroundings.

Fans celebrate Punch’s growing confidence

Social media users flooded the comment section with messages of support and affection for the young monkey.

Some viewers joked that Punch is becoming a major attraction who might even boost tourism to Japan. Others simply couldn’t get enough of the adorable macaque, calling for daily updates about his life at the zoo.

Several commenters also pointed out how the global audience has emotionally connected with Punch’s story,from his early struggles to his gradual confidence around people and other monkeys.