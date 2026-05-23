'Aww, So Adorable': Stray Dog Joins School Assembly In Sikkim; Wins Hearts Online With Adorable 'Prayer Pose'

Stray Dog Joins School Assembly in Sikkim, Wins Hearts Online With Adorable “Prayer Pose”

A heartwarming moment from a school in Sikkim has captured the internet’s attention after a stray dog unexpectedly became part of a morning assembly and appeared completely comfortable among the students.

The viral clip, shared on Instagram by Prasnna Pakhrin, shows children standing in orderly rows during their daily prayer session while an unusual “student” quietly joins the gathering.

Dog mimics students during morning prayer

As the camera moved across the assembly ground, viewers spotted a fluffy white stray dog standing upright on its hind legs with its front paws lifted in the air, almost resembling a prayer gesture. The animal remained calm and composed while the students continued singing in unison.

Moments later, the dog gently settled down beside the children, appearing relaxed and familiar with the surroundings. Its peaceful behaviour made the scene even more touching, with many online users saying the dog looked like it genuinely belonged there.

The video was shared with the caption, “Who’s there in the morning assembly?”

Viral video leaves social media smiling

The wholesome clip quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing thousands of reactions from users who described the moment as “pure,” “adorable,” and unexpectedly emotional.

Many viewers joked that the dog seemed more disciplined than most students during school assemblies. Others humorously commented that the animal had “understood the assignment” perfectly.

Several users also said the video reminded them of their own school days and morning prayer routines, bringing back nostalgic memories. Some even noted that the dog’s calm presence added warmth to an otherwise formal school activity.

Beyond the humour, many social media users viewed the moment as a gentle reminder of the bond animals can naturally form with humans. Some commenters observed that stray dogs often become familiar faces around schools and neighbourhoods, especially in smaller towns where communities regularly feed and care for them.