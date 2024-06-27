Austria: 52-Year-Old Smoker Develops Hair Inside Throat, Plucks Hair For 14 Years As It Kept Growing...

A 52-year-old man from Austria, who would smoke a pack of cigarettes on a daily basis, suffered one of the rare effects of the bad habit. The heavy smoker consumed cigarettes for about three decades of his life and made himself subject to a health condition called endotracheal hair growth. The Austrian man developed hair inside his throat, which he ended up plucking for years together.

Hair inside throat makes man feel uneasy

It was learned that the smoker's hair kept growing and made him uneasy. For 14 years, the man had to get his hair plucked out to avoid uneasiness. He faced difficulty breathing and chronic cough due to his hair inside the throat region, according to the American Journal of Case Reports, which documented his case.

Started smoking in 1990

The man was first said to have visited a doctor in 2007, while he started smoking in 1990. The case report mentioned that the symptoms were observed since 2006.

More details

According to news reports, the man underwent a tracheotomy when he was 10 where a skin and cartilage graft from his ear was used to close an opening created during the surgery. It is said that this site developed hair growth.

Recently, the man entered into a major decision and quit smoking. This allowed the doctors to carry out a progressive procedure on him and help me live better. Endoscopic argon plasma coagulation was reportedly administered on him to burn the root of hair growth and prevent regrowth.