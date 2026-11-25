Australian Senator Fatima Payman Holds Her Baby While Addressing Parliament - WATCH | X

An Australian senator has drawn attention online after bringing her six-month-old daughter into the Senate chamber while carrying out her parliamentary duties, in a moment that also saw a fellow senator play peekaboo with the infant.

Western Australian Independent Senator Fatima Payman was seen holding her daughter Aliyah while addressing the chamber during a Senate sitting on November 25, 2026. Footage from the proceedings shows Payman standing at the dispatch box, speaking to fellow lawmakers and moving requests, with her baby securely cradled against her chest.

The unusual yet heartwarming moment has gone viral, highlighting how motherhood and political responsibilities can overlap in the workplace.

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Lidia Thorpe Seen Playing Peekaboo With Baby

Another moment from the sitting caught attention when fellow independent Senator Lidia Thorpe, seated behind Payman, was seen interacting with Aliyah and playing peekaboo with the little one. The exchange added a lighter moment to the parliamentary proceedings and was widely noticed after the footage circulated online.

Payman's appearance with her daughter also brings attention to the challenges faced by working mothers, particularly those balancing childcare with demanding professional responsibilities.

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Motherhood And Parliamentary Duties

Payman made history as the first senator from Western Australia to give birth while serving in the Australian Parliament. She has previously brought her daughter into the Senate chamber, using her experience to speak about motherhood, postpartum recovery and the realities of returning to work after childbirth.

The presence of infants in Australia's parliamentary chambers is permitted under rules that allow senators to briefly care for and breastfeed their babies while attending proceedings. The provision enables parents to continue participating in parliamentary business without necessarily being separated from their infants.

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