Australian performs 3,206 pushups in hour to break Guinness World record for most push-ups

Lucas Helmke | Guinness World record

Lucas Helmke, an Australian bodybuilder, broke a Guinness World Record when he completed a staggering 3,206 pushups in just one hour. That’s an astonishing average of over 53 per minute.

The 33-year-old record breaker hails from Brisbane, Australia. The record attempt occurred in his old powerlifting gym, Iron Underground in Brisbane.

The previous record for most was set by another Australian, Daniel Scali, in April 2022. Before Helmke and Scali, the record was held by another Australian, Jarrad Young, who broke it three times from 2018 (with 2,806 push-ups to 2021 (3,054 push-ups).

The Guinness World Records posted on their website that Helmke attempted this record to 'provide inspiration' for his one-year-old son and “show him nothing is impossible”.

The athlete told Guinness that he trained for nearly three years before taking on the record at the Iron Underground powerlifting gym. Helmke said he plans to put his strength to the test with more record attempts.

Helmke devised a strategy of breaking push-ups into 30-second sets, aiming to complete 26 push ups in each one. He slightly exceeded this target and achieved an average rate of 26.7 push ups every 30 seconds.

And he isn’t going to stop and rest on his laurels. Helmke is planning to break at least one record every year from now on. “This will be the first record I wish to set out of a number of other push up records. Then onto other physical records,” he is quoted as saying.