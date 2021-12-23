e-Paper Get App

Sensex jumps 292.31 pts to 57,222.87 in opening session, Nifty rises 88.25 pts to 17,043.70
Updated on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:19 AM IST

Australian Open chief hints at medical exemption for Djokovic over COVID-19 vaccination status; netizens are unimpressed

At the upcoming Australian Open all players are required to be doubled jabbed unless they have a medical exemption.
FPJ Web Desk
Novak Djokovic wins the Australian Open 2020 | @AustralianOpen Twitter

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley on Wednesday said that he is confident about Rafael Nadal's participation at next month's Grand Slam despite the Spaniard tested COVID positive. However, he added that he is still uncertain whether Novak Djokovic will be playing.

Djokovic's participation for the Melbourne major is in doubt since he hasn't publicly confirmed if he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 because he wants to keep his medical records private. At the upcoming Australian Open all players are required to be doubled jabbed unless they have a medical exemption.

Tiley said he is hopeful that the nine-time champion will be attending his event but admits he doesn't know his vaccination status.

"If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he'll either be vaccinated or he'll have a medical exemption." Tiley commented.

"Medically, he doesn't talk to anyone about it. I'm not going to ask Novak that, it's none of my business. I will know that (he fulfills) one of those conditions," he said.

Tiley hinted on making a medical exemption for the defending Australian Open champion which did not sit well with the netizens as many of his fans too outraged over the statement questioning if commoners will be given such a privilege.

Have a look:

However, some of the fans defended Djokovic's stand and said he is free to have a choice over what he puts in his body and that the provision for medical exemption is for all and just the star player.

With Agency Inputs

