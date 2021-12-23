Australian Open chief hints at medical exemption for Djokovic over COVID-19 vaccination status; netizens are unimpressed

Australian Open chief Craig Tiley on Wednesday said that he is confident about Rafael Nadal's participation at next month's Grand Slam despite the Spaniard tested COVID positive. However, he added that he is still uncertain whether Novak Djokovic will be playing.

Djokovic's participation for the Melbourne major is in doubt since he hasn't publicly confirmed if he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 because he wants to keep his medical records private. At the upcoming Australian Open all players are required to be doubled jabbed unless they have a medical exemption.

Tiley said he is hopeful that the nine-time champion will be attending his event but admits he doesn't know his vaccination status.

"If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he'll either be vaccinated or he'll have a medical exemption." Tiley commented.

"Medically, he doesn't talk to anyone about it. I'm not going to ask Novak that, it's none of my business. I will know that (he fulfills) one of those conditions," he said.

Tiley hinted on making a medical exemption for the defending Australian Open champion which did not sit well with the netizens as many of his fans too outraged over the statement questioning if commoners will be given such a privilege.

Have a look:

So the Anti-Vaxxer #NovakDjokovic #Djokovic can “hide” his vaccine status, enter #Australia & even play the #AustralianOpen WTAF?!?! Whereas ANY ordinary person will have to show multiple -ve PCR tests, a vaccine certificate & quarantine as well…I guess some ppl do hve it better — Shantanu Verma (@shaan2500) December 23, 2021

However, some of the fans defended Djokovic's stand and said he is free to have a choice over what he puts in his body and that the provision for medical exemption is for all and just the star player.

He is the best player of all time and should have free choice over what he puts in his body. We all should. The day we don't, will be the end. He is authentic & doesn't follow the herd. He says what he feels & does not just say what is popular like the fed and Nadal.@DjokerNole — HunterV=rdad/PackCare (@PackCarpenter) December 23, 2021

There are some twisted as people on this platform. Man, they have some major issues with #novakdjokovic Half don't even have a clue what they are talking about and are spitting lies they heard from bum ass media. All you can do is 🤣🤣🤣 — Nick (@nick_rado1) December 23, 2021

With Agency Inputs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 11:19 AM IST